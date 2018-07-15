Academy Award winning actress Marisa Tomei stars in The First Purge. (Universal Pictures image)

Reel Reviews: A cure for anger

We say, “Purge it up, goofballs.”

In The First Purge a new government has formed in America and they conduct an experiment on Staten Island, New York. The experiment, which is given the nickname the purge, will allow and encourage one night of lawlessness, allowing angry citizens to vent their frustrations, be they about life, poverty, oppression, racism or just desperation. The citizens of Staten Island are paid to stay on the island, rather than evacuate for the evening. They are paid bonuses if they purge, committing crimes. The worse the crime, the more money they will make. The government surveilles the events and broadcasts them to the nation on TV. Officials want the event to go off without a problem, so that they can prove that The First Purge is an idea worthy of continuing nationally.

We say, “Purge it up, goofballs.”

TAYLOR: I recently met a young filmmaker in Vernon and have decided to make a short film with him. His name is Bowen O’Brien and I asked him to come along to review The First Purge as, at 14, he is the target audience. Before I let him provide the review, I would just like to say that The First Purge was the first Purge movie that I’ve seen and actually liked. I thought it was exciting. Take it away Bowen.

O’BRIEN: While The First Purge may not be anything special, it manages to stand out from the other Purge films. I think one of the things that made the Purge films hard to connect with was the characters — I wouldn’t feel anything if they died or lived. I was very pleased with The First Purge as it fixed a lot of the problems I had with the prior films along with having a much more interesting plot with thrilling sequences and surprisingly well-done action scenes. Of course it’s not all perfect, it’s still riddled with dumb horror tropes, cheap jump scares and a few really dumb choices made by the characters, and filmmakers. Overall, The First Purge is a fun, flawed, thrilling film with likeable characters that you will probably forget about a week later.

HOWE: Well I was going to see Antman and the Wasp but ended up seeing this also. What I did like about The First Purge was that it had a bit of everything: action, explosions, horror, comedy and just for good measure a teeny tiny bit of romance. Yes the concept is very silly but no more so than other futuristic movies from the past, you just have to remember as you are entering the movie to disengage your brain for the next couple of hours. I will agree with the pair of you and say that out of the three purge films so far this is probably the best of the bunch, but it is still a terrible movie.

TAYLOR: I didn’t think it was terrible at all, I found myself caring for these poor New Yorkers, trying to survive the machinations of an evil government. Surely, part of my suspension of disbelief is the fact that a conman currently lives in the Whitehouse, but also, this film must be well made, at least in terms of character and peril.

O’Brien gives the First Purge, 3 bloody knives out of 5.

Taylor gives it 3 gun firing drones out of 5.

Howe gives it 2 contact lenses out of 5.

— Brian Taylor and Peter Howe are film reviewers based in Vernon.

Previous story
The Okanagan Croatian Club all smiles after World Cup loss

Just Posted

Reel Reviews: A cure for anger

We say, “Purge it up, goofballs.”

Kelowna families honour the dead by releasing butterflies

The Nicholson matriarchs release 33 butterflies

Carr’s Landing Art Tour showcases local talent

14th annual tour in Lake Country July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5

The Okanagan Croatian Club all smiles after World Cup loss

They say winning second place brought Croatia to the world stage

East Shuswap Road wildfire’s fire line being controlled

Firefighters saved an eagle’s nest and eaglets while controlling fire lines

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

Vernon writers launch online workshop for teens, young adults

Storymakers’ Raise Your Voice workshop seeks to help women writers uncover and use voice

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

Your reviews: John Fogerty rocks the South Okanagan

Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at John Fogerty’s concert in the SOEC

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Most Read