Reids in the valley: country singer spotted in Kelowna

Scottish-Canadian country star Johnny Reid and his wife were spotted in Kelowna Wednesday (July 27).

A woman working at a store in Glenmore spotted the singer while he was out shopping.

Christina Amelio told Capital News that Reid asked her for assistance.

“I like, looked at him and I heard his accent and I was like, this guy looks really familiar. I helped him and he talked more, and I was like, ‘he’s a singer, I know it’s him,” Amelio said. “I looked at him and I said, ‘you’re a singer aren’t you?’ and he laughed.”

Amelio then called her mom to ask the name of her favourite country singer, who of course asked for picture proof.

Amelio politely asked Reid for a photo to share with her mom before she says Reid insisted on calling her up.

“He talked to her and they chatted for a bit. He was super kind and super nice and super sweet.”

Amelio said she helped him with directions and was told Reid and his wife are visiting a local winery.

Capital News asked Amelio if this is the most famous individual she has had the opportunity to chat with, but she said a previous job had her meeting all kinds of celebrities.

“When I came back from London and I started working here in Kelowna, the girl that was training me, she said, ‘oh, this isn’t London…don’t expect to see any celebrities.’ And then look what happened!”

Reid has an upcoming show at the Kelowna Community Theatre on September 7.

