A fan takes a photo of a band at a live concert. Photo by Terry Farrell

Relief fund for Canadian performing artists gets $100,000 boost

Facebook started the fund with a $100,000 donation Thursday

A relief fund in support of Canadian performing artists is worth $200,000 after a donation on Saturday.

The Slaight Music Foundation donated $100,000 to #CanadaPerforms.

The fund was created by the National Arts Centre and Facebook Canada.

Facebook started the fund with a $100,000 donation Thursday.

ALSO READ: Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

The NAC says the latest donation will allow it to select more live online performances and possibly extend the length of the program beyond the current closing date of March 31.

The NAC added it had more than 1,400 applications for the program in the 24 hours after it was announced.

“This is an unprecedented time for our artists, our country and our world,” Christopher Deacon, president and CEO of the NAC, said in a statement.

“Those of us who love the performing arts know how they can provide comfort and inspiration, particularly during times of trouble.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Self-isolating? National Film Board of Canada has over 4,000 free films online
Next story
Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Just Posted

Kelowna looking at electronic options for council meetings due to COVID-19

As councillors opt not to attend council meetings, city looking at other options

Teachers, support workers to return to Central Okanagan schools after spring break

Upon return, staff will begin planning to implement programs for off‐site learning

Central Okanagan Food Bank receives $10,000 in time of need

The donation was from a fundraiser challenge hosted by Trellis Social Enterprise

City of Kelowna closes several in-person services, will be offered remotely

City hall remains open by appointment only

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte has donated $1,000 to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vernon’s Sparkling Hill Resort closes amid COVID-19

Resort’s closure comes into effect at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 21

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Border with U.S. now temporarily closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

No sanitization, no workers: Victoria tradespeople walk off job

Hand washing facilities mandated in Work BC regulations

‘Different than anything we’ve ever seen’: How B.C. paramedics are responding to COVID-19

As of March 20, 348 people are infected with the virus in B.C.

COVID-19: South Okanagan doctor offering free virtual appointments to anyone in need

With more clinics closing, many left wondering how they can get the medical assistance they need

Most Read