Renowned acting teacher to Kelowna for free workshop

Renowned Shakespearean acting teacher and Bard on the Beach co-founder Christopher Weddell is coming to Kelowna this February to uncover emerging artists as part of the Canadian College of Performing Arts (CCPA)’s National Audition Tour.

Weddell, a CCPA Acting Faculty member, will run the auditions as a two-hour audition workshop. The workshop will focus on rehearsal techniques and include group exercises, pre-performance strategies, performance, the audition and one-on-one consultations.

Weddell will host auditions in Kelowna on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Claro Learning Centre (201-1912 Enterprise Way).

CCPA embarks on its annual National Audition Tour every February. The college will audition in major cities across the country from Feb. 9 to March 11. Back to celebrate the College’s 20th anniversary year, co-founders Lemay and Janis Dunning will lead the auditions in Toronto on the same day.

“We bring Canadians from all regions of our country to one place to work together and create together,” explains Lemay, “As a result our students develop a national awareness of the Canadian theatre scene and create nationwide bonds with their peers which will assist them in their future careers.”

CCPA believes in providing affordable education for deserving students. The college is owned and operated by the Canadian Heritage Arts Society (CHAS), a not for profit charitable organization. Canadian students receive a tuition subsidy from CHAS, totaling nearly half the cost of the training.

“Often students can’t afford to travel to auditions,” says Lemay, “so we travel to them. It also gives us the opportunity to meet our potential candidates in their environment and discover the wealth of talent in our country.”

Lemay recalls one young man who auditioned many years ago.

“He was at a career crossroads,” explains Lemay. The interview portion of the audition was essential to his decision to join the college. He decided to come, somewhat reluctantly, with the intention to complete just one year. “Well,” says Lemay, “he was so impressed by the quality and intensity of the program as well as the highly respected faculty that he stayed for the second year. He’s now a professional actor. I recently had the great fortune of seeing him in lead role in the Citadel Theatre’s production of Shakespeare in Love in Edmonton.”

Many other graduates have gone to Broadway, London, Toronto, Stratford, Shaw, and Charlottetown, and have been seen in films, television, and recordings. Alumna Carly Rae Jepsen described her time at CCPA as one of the “best memories of my life.”

CCPA offers three intensive programs with high-calibre instruction that is aligned with the needs of the industry: Enriched Performing Arts Diploma, Performing Arts Certificate, and “Company C” Studio Ensemble Diploma. The curriculum is designed to give students a strong foundation for a career in the performing arts. “Company C” graduates may transfer to Douglas College for an additional year to complete a Bachelor of Performing Arts. Visit ccpacanada.com/apply to book an audition.

