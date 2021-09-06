Renowned Shuswap author nominated for B.C./Yukon children’s literature prize

Gail Anderson-Dargatz nominated for The Ride Home weeks after releasing thriller, The Almost Wife

National and international bestselling author Gail Anderson-Dargatz, pictured here at Salmon Arm Bay with the wharf behind her, has been nominated for a children’s literature prize for her book, The Ride Home. (Mitch Krupp photo)

Internationally celebrated Shuswap author Gail Anderson-Dargatz has been nominated for another award.

BC and Yukon Book Prizes has announced the finalists of the 2021 Sheila A. Egoff Children’s Literature Prize.

Dargatz’s book, The Ride Home, is one of five nominated.

She posted on Twitter Sept. 5 that she is “tickled” her Orca Book title is on the list “with these wonderful writers.”

Anderson-Dargatz recently released a novel in the domestic or psychological thriller genre, The Almost Wife, which immediately climbed the bestseller charts.

Read more: Shuswap best-selling author Gail Anderson-Dargatz reveals details about new book

Anderson-Dargatz was twice a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize and is the recipient of many other awards.

In the Juvenile Fiction category, The Ride Home is described by its publishers as a story about a city kid who comes to a small town to live with his grandmother when his mom goes into rehab. Although he decides to not interact with these strange kids, a serious incident leads him to believe he has more in common with them than he could have imagined.

Also nominated for the upcoming Children’s Literature Prize are: Genius Jolene by Sara Cassidy; Head Up – Changing Minds on Mental Health by Melanie Siebert; Just Beyond the Very Very Far North by Dan Bar-El and Me and Banksy by Tanya Lloyd Kyi.

Congrats to the finalists of the 2021 Sheila A. Egoff Children's Literature Prize! This week we'll be highlight these great titles as we lead up to our gala on September 25th. If you'd like to attend our virtual gala register here: https://t.co/bFAIj1HeYC pic.twitter.com/qwpbXoVsEH — BC and Yukon Book Prizes (@bcyukonprizes) September 6, 2021

A gala will be held on Sept. 25 when the winner will be announced.

Read more: Author releases salmon tale

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsBooksShuswap