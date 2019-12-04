Rich the Kid cancels hours before Kelowna debut

Rich the Kid is currently on his ‘I Need A Grammy Tour’

Rich the Kid has collaborated with the likes of Young Thug and Soulja Boy throughout his 10-year career. (Contributed)

If you were looking forward to vibing to some trap beats at Sapphire tonight, unfortunately, you’re out of luck.

Rich the Kid, an American rap star, was supposed to perform at Sapphire Nightclub for a nearly sold-out crowd before he unexpectedly canceled hours before his Kelowna debut.

While the reasons for his cancellation are unknown, Sapphire’s Facebook page has encouraged ticket holders to direct their questions to show organizers Blueprint Events.

No statement on refunds or a rescheduled date has been made at this time.

