Ringo Starr is coming to the Okanagan

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band play the SOEC on Oct. 9

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band are coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, Sunday, Oct. 9.

Tickets start at $79.50 (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band – Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – just announced the new Canadian shows.

This is the second leg of tour dates initially planned for 2020.

“It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them,” Ringo said. “I can’t wait to see all our fans and until then I’m sending everyone peace and love and see you soon.”

During the two years of the pandemic, Starr has kept busy and released two EPs, Zoom In and Change The World, as well as two books including Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989-2019 and “Lifted Fab Images and Memories of My Life With the Beatles From Across the Universe, both are published by Julien’s Auctions, the world record-breaking auction house to the stars.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

