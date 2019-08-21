Riot on the Roof returns to top of North Okanagan Parkade

Party of the summer will rock out above the city

Riot on the Roof returns to the top of the Vernon Parkade Saturday, Aug. 24 from 7-11 p.m. (Portraits by Joel)

Riot on the Roof is the alternative art party of the summer.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery will transform the Vernon parkade on Aug. 24 into a venue for emerging artists to showcase their work. Enjoy a night of live music, food trucks, art installations, dance performances and more from 7 to 11 p.m. all on top of the Vernon parkade. This event is a great way to support local musicians and artists as well as the perfect way to wrap up the summer.

“This annual event is the only one of its kind in the North Okanagan and is a highly anticipated evening for teens and young adults in our community. As well as being an affordable way for the community to listen, view and enjoy local alternative arts and culture, Riot on the Roof, provides an opportunity for young emerging artists to demonstrate their craft to a larger audience,” said VPAG executive director Dauna Kennedy.

Each level of the parkade hosts an array of talent, showcasing art in all its forms. This year J. Solemn & The Rocky Mountain Wildflowers will be playing on the main stage and Romi Kim will be the event’s emcee. Riot on the Roof brings artists, musicians, comedians and more together to make an awesome night of entertainment.

“A huge thanks to A&W for being our title sponsor for Riot on the Roof again this year.”

Tickets are $10 online at www.vernonpublicartgallery.com or at the art gallery, 3228 31st Ave.

