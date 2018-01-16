Rising country star to play Kelowna

Granger Smith will play the OK Corral in April

Rising star Granger Smith will play the OK Corral in Kelowna.

His song Happens Like That is No. 16 on the American Country music charts.

But country fans can find him at the OK Corral this April.

Hailing from Texas, Granger Smith will play an intimate show at the OK Corral April 21st, 2018.

Corral General Manager Andy Bowie says country music remains very popular and he’s trying to bring in “… more of the stars on the verge of success to play here before they charge big arena ticket prices.”

Tickets are at the OK Corral or Kelowna Tickets and Smith plays the OK Corral Cabaret Sat April 21.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.