Rising star Granger Smith will play the OK Corral in Kelowna.

Rising country star to play Kelowna

Granger Smith will play the OK Corral in April

His song Happens Like That is No. 16 on the American Country music charts.

But country fans can find him at the OK Corral this April.

Hailing from Texas, Granger Smith will play an intimate show at the OK Corral April 21st, 2018.

Corral General Manager Andy Bowie says country music remains very popular and he’s trying to bring in “… more of the stars on the verge of success to play here before they charge big arena ticket prices.”

Tickets are at the OK Corral or Kelowna Tickets and Smith plays the OK Corral Cabaret Sat April 21.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna doctor featured in film

Just Posted

Rising country star to play Kelowna

Granger Smith will play the OK Corral in April

Central Green project gets the green light

Kelowna city council approved a permit on the building which includes a large urban park

Kelowna artist creates fundraiser for a friend

Artist Laurie Koss was inspired by her friend’s cancer battle to help her keep fighting

Kelowna driver’s actions endangered police and public

Man fled in truck, then abandoned vehicle, after cops flagged him down

Update: One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan School District bus was in an accident Monday morning

Dragoons showcase “unique” recruiting tool

If you see an armoured vehicle rumbling along Hwy 97 in Vernon, the BC Dragoons say don’t worry..

Senior randomly stabbed in B.C. mall food court

Woman arrested after victim, 71, suffers serious injuries

Penticton bookkeeper may face jail time for embezzlement

Sentencing stances ranged from three years of probation to six months in jail for $60k embezzlement

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

Penticton Lakers lose to Kelowna Owls in basketball provincial qualifier

Junior girls basketball provincial qualifier held in Penticton

Lawyer says RCMP cleared in car wash shooting

Independent report into shooting of Kayman Winter not yet released to the public.

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Most Read

  • Kelowna doctor featured in film

    On a Scale of 1 to 10 will be released next fall on DVD

  • Rising country star to play Kelowna

    Granger Smith will play the OK Corral in April