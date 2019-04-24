Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion features a group of talented musicians, including Canadian Country Music Association award winners. They will be performing at the Penticton Peach Festival on Tim Hortons country night as the opening act for Emerson Drive on Aug. 8. (Submitted)

Rising country stars to perform at South Okanagan festival

Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion opens for Emerson Drive on PeachFest country night

Listed as one of the 10 new country artists you need to know by Rolling Stone, Penticton Peach Festival attendees will get a taste of Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion this summer.

Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion features a collection of talented musicians (Mitch Merrett, Corbett Frasz, Erik Dylan, Greg Carroll, Mike Little and special guest Clayton Bellamy), bringing multiple years of touring experience, studio time and multi-faceted musicianship to the mix.

READ MORE: Emerson Drive to headline country night at Penticton Peach Festival

“We are so pleased to have Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion on our Peach Festival lineup. This band has Canadian Country Music Association award winners in it and they have been gaining so much attention online. They will be fantastic, do not miss opening act for Emerson Drive on Tim Hortons country night,” said Don Kendall, Peach Festival president.

Banding together to create a sonic awakening that walks the line of boundless melodic prowess and raw, unapologetic truths, Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion has merged a fascination with the history of the North American moonshiner and a love of southern power chord guitar rock into a collection of fictional smoky backwoods tales.

READ MORE: Crash Test Dummies to headline Penticton Peach Festival

Their debut single Holy Smoke quickly garnered the attention of Rolling Stone Country, which included the group in their July 2018 list of 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know.

Writer Jim Beaugez describes the track as “Merrett’s distorted guitar snarls underneath a chicken-pickin’ country hook, kicking off a tale told through lyrical double-entendre and a fist-pumping chorus before closing with a full gospel revival coda.” He dubs the collective as “a Canadian group of rootsy outlaws.”

He goes on to detail their overall sound as “a fleet of rumbling IROC-Zs at Talladega revved-up on leaded gasoline and ready to chase the checkered flag.”

READ MORE: Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts to perform at Penticton Peach Festival

Holy Smoke, together with Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion’s self-titled follow-up track, have a combined 1.7 million streams to date (as of March 1). No small feat, given the songs have never been released to radio, with the collective instead relying on a grassroots approach to sharing new music and gaining fans.

Combining their love of motorcycles, music, tattoos and more (and with numerous gold-certified singles, songwriting credits and industry awards between the five members) these long-time musical friends have finally come together to collaborate and deliver the indulgent yet timeless sound that is the Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion.

READ MORE: Snowbirds and Skyhawks returning to Penticton Peach Festival

The band will be performing at the Calgary Stampede and Big Valley Jamboree before coming to the Penticton Peach Festival Peters Bros. main stage on Aug. 8.

The festival runs from Aug. 7 to 11 this year.

For more information on the Penticton Peach Festival visit www.peachfest.com or follow them on Facebook @PentictonPeachFest, Twitter @Peachfest2019 and on Instagram @PentictonPeachFestival.

