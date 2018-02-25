Robinson Crusoe+Friday sails into Penticton

For their March 4 show, the Children’s Showcase is bringing Robinson Crusoe, the classic tale by Daniel Defoe, to the Cleland Theatre stage.

An English sailor, shipwrecked on a remote island, works against all odds to survive alone for 25 years. One day, he rescues an islander and the two develop a remarkable friendship.

Adapted from the classic novel by Daniel Defoe, Robinson Crusoe + Friday, presented by Axis Theatre, shows the importance of cultural differences and empathy. The Axis production takes on a couple of new dimensions, with Sarah Roa taking on the traditionally male role of Friday, and also substituting Tagalog for the made-up words the character was given.

My family is from the Philippines and I wanted to honour my family and the language I grew up around,” said Roa. “Rather than Robinson Crusoe just teaching me English, I also teach him Tagalog, so there is an exchange of language and culture.”

While there is a message for the kids about how we develop relationships with people that we may not understand and that we can be friends with people that are different, the play is done with a light heart and comedic misunderstandings.

“It’s not all serious, there is a lot of fun, it’s very entertaining,” said Roa. “Its a play that is meant for everyone.”

Roa said she loves doing the show, and especially taking on the role of Friday.

“It is such an honour to show kids that anyone can do this, a woman can do this. A woman of colour can be on stage sharing these stories that were not meant for me, but they can be for me,” said Roa.

The curtain rises for Robinson Crusoe + Friday at 2 p.m. on Sun. March 4 in Cleland Theatre. Tickets are $12 and are available in advance at Tumbleweed Gallery, Penticton Arts Council office, Oliver Veterinary Hospital, The Beanery (Summerland) or online at Eventbrite. Tickets also available at the door. For more information call 250-492-7997.

Axis Theatre Promo – Robinson Crusoe – 2016 from Axis Theatre Company on Vimeo.