Breaking Benjamin is one of four bands on the Power 104’s Powerball, which was scheduled to come to Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on April 14 but now has been cancelled. Photo courtesy of www.breakingbenjamin.com

Rock show in the South Okanagan cancelled

Western Canadian leg of rock show cancelled, including in Penticton at South Okanagan Events Centre

The South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton announced that the Power 104’s Powerball concert, featuring Breaking Benjamin, Asking Alexandria, The Wild! and Diamante has been cancelled.

Organizers said due to unforeseen production issues the Western Canadian shows, from April 12 to 20, have been cancelled. This includes the show in Penticton scheduled for April 13 and shows at the Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre, Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alta., Grey Eagle Event Centre in Calgary, Alta., Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton and the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

READ MORE: Godsmack and Volbeat coming to Penticton

Customers who purchased their tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed beginning Tuesday, March 19. Organizers said credit card refunds can take between five to 10 days to post. Please contact the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca if a credit card refund has not occurred by Tuesday, April 2.

READ MORE: Gucci Mane to perform in Penticton

Customers who purchased tickets using cash or a debit card at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) can return to the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) only for a refund no sooner than Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Only the purchaser of the tickets, with valid photo ID, may receive the refund in the form of the original payment method. The Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Refunds must be completed by Tuesday, April 30, end of business day.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Corey Hart’s hall of fame induction at the Junos marks another special occasion

Just Posted

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

Kelowna Muslim student says deadly New Zealand attacks ‘hits close to home’

The president of the UBCO Muslim association is encouraging others to learn more about each other

UBCO 3MT winner takes home $3,000

UBC Okanagan’s sixth annual Three Minute Thesis competition was held Thursday

UPDATE: Firefighters investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at UBCO student housing

The building was evacuated mid-morning

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues

Vernon Search and Rescue met the Vernon Snowmobile Association Thursday for rescue training

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

Event happens at Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Most Read