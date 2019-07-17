Rock the Lake is set for the weekend of August 9th. (GSL Group)

Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

Aug. 10th show is nearly sold out and three-day weekend passes are almost gone as well

The Rock the Lake music festival in Kelowna has a devoted fan base that has already made one of the three days a sell-out while weekend pass sales overall are in short supply.

The annual festival in the Prospera Place parking lot that celebrates the largely Canadian music hitmakers of the ’70s and ’80s takes place Aug. 9 to 11.

Among the blast from the past line-up for this summer’s festival include Tom Cochrane, 54-40, The Romantics, Streetheart, Trooper, David Wilcox, Quiet Riot, Honeymoon Suite, The Headpins, Pat Travers and Prism.

Tickets for the outdoor festival can be purchased over the phone by calling 250-762-5050, online at selectyourtickets.com or in-person the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place.

More information about the event can be found at prosperaplace.com.

Most Read