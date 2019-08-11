Rock the Lake Saturday recap

The annual Rock the Lake is bringing back the 80s one year at a time.
The concert has featured Platinum Blonde, Randy Bachman, Kim Mitchell and other superstar musicians, bringing global talent to Kelowna over the last four years. Today is the wrap up day, until next year.
Last night opened up with Streetheart. Following soon after was the Romantics, then 54-40, before Tom Cochrane with Red Rider closed off the show from 8:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Here’s a recap of how the event looked from the floor.
Capital News got the prime spot
Get your merchandise
Packed house for Tom Cochrane with Red Rider
Everyone loves Cochrane
54-40 got the people moving
The Romantics
This fan got to meet the band: Honeymoon Suite style
Plenty of “rock-ons” to go around
Rock the Lake will see you tonight!
