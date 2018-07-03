Rockin’ the Beach for a good cause

It will be an extravaganza of great tribute bands

By Matthew Abrey

From Bruce Springsteen to Neil Young, Kelowna’s downtown will be a rockin’ July 14, as the ultimate tribute concert takes over Waterfront Park.

Rockin’ the Beach is coming back for its second year, with an emphasis on featuring local artists, who in turn, pick one of their musical heroes to cover, with a four-song set.

The tribute extravaganza will raise funds for the Kelowna Community Resources Society, which supports programs for family and adoption services, community services and immigrant services.

This year, the lakefront concert will also feature bands ‘Breakdown’ and ‘I’m On Fire’, who tour as Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen tribute bands, respectively.

The night’s lineup will break down as follows:

Sarah McLachlan/The Cranberries – Niki Martinus

Pat Benatar – Vicky Nish

The Doors – Peter Glockner

Bruce Springsteen – (I’m On Fire) – Mike Brown and the Breakdown Band

Neil Young – Kevin Foley

Heart – Cristy MacDonald

Billy Joel – James Elser

Tom Petty – (Breakdown) – Dave Mihal, Martyn Jones, Gary Smyth, Cam Ward, James Elser

Kelowna Cabs is the official transportation sponsor for the event, and will provide 10 per cent off the normal cab fare with proof of an event hand stamp.

A shuttle service to West Kelowna will also be provided for only $10.

Tickets are $35 for this 19+ event, and are available at experientialtourism.ca/rockkelowna/ or are otherwise $40 at the door.

