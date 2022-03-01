ROOTSandBLUES: Jann Arden, Tom Cochrane to play Salmon Arm festival

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society announced Canadian music icons Jann Arden and Tom Cochrane will be headliners for the 2022 Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (Contributed)

A pair of Canadian music icons will help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Salmon Arm’s ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

On Tuesday morning, March 1, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) announced Tom Cochrane and Jann Arden are lined up to perform in the Aug. 18-21 event. They will be joined by ROOTSandBLUES veterans Ruthie Foster, Shred Kelly, William Prince and Five Alarm Funk, along with Antibalas, C.J. Chenier, Northern Cree, Piqsiq, Cedric Burnside, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Son Rompe Pera, The Blue and Gold, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar and The McDades.

“We’re thrilled to announce this first slate of artists scheduled to perform at the 30th-anniversary festival,” said ROOTSandBLUES artistic director Kevin Tobin in a media release. “The overwhelming support we’ve received from sponsors, volunteers, and the community makes us even more excited about today’s announcement as we look forward to celebrating together once again.”

Tobin said more artists, workshops and children’s activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Best known as the frontman of the rock band Red Rider before receiving acclaim for solo hits like No Regrets, Tom Cochrane will take the Main Stage Friday night after performances by Northern Cree and Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar. Meanwhile, on the Barn Stage, patrons can catch the upbeat folk-rock sounds of Shred Kelly before B.C. hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids closes the night.

Saturday welcomes the American blues guitarist Cedric Burnside at the Blues Stage, blues vocal powerhouse Ruthie Foster closes the Barn Stage, and the powerful experience of Five Alarm Funk before the American afrobeat superstars Antibalas close out the Main Stage.

On Sunday, watch The Blue and Gold featuring Ndidi O and Trish Klein or close the Barn Stage with C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana. Or, catch some shade at the Shade Stage and experience the storytelling and Inuit throat singing of Piqsiq.

Patrons of last summer’s Altered States II will be thrilled to see the return of fan-favourite William Prince who brings his soulful blend of country and folk to the Main Stage Sunday night.

Closing out the festival is multiple Juno award winner and Canadian Music Hall of Famer Jann Arden.

“I’m very excited we are able to again provide live music to our members and community,” said SAFMS chair Kimm Magill-Hofmann. “I look forward to seeing our regular festivalgoers and new faces at the 30th ROOTSandBLUES festival in August.”

For more information and/or tickets, visit rootsandblues.ca.

