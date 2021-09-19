The Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts is bringing back its Fall Live Concert series this October. (Contributed)

Rotary Centre for the Arts brings back fall concert series to Kelowna

The lineup includes a variety of genres, including bluegrass, cuban-soul, country and folk-pop

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is bringing back live concerts this October.

The RCA’s Fall Live Concert series is set to take place this fall. The lineup includes a variety of genres, including bluegrass, cuban-soul, country and folk-pop. Award winning artists like Shari Ulrich and Alex Cuba are also set to take the stage.

“We are excited to bring live music back to the Mary Irwin Theatre with such an engaging line-up of musical talent. These shows are especially compelling, since all of these performers are supporting new material and new albums,” said Karma Lacoff Nieoczym, RCA’s programming coordinator.

Tickets to the performances start at $39, not including taxes. The even is being supported by the B.C. touring council, PARC Retirement Living, the Central Okanagan Foundation and the City of Kelowna.

For more information and the full lineup, please visit the centre’s website.

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
