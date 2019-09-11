Rust Valley Restorers’ classic Camaro to be won in fundraiser

Tappen’s Rust Bros. Restorations crew donates vehicle to support Habitat for Humanity

Kamloops This Week

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is raffling off a classic convertible from the 1960s, a Camaro SS valued at more than $68,000 and restored by Mike Hall, star of History Channel’s Rust Valley Restorers.

To raise funds and community awareness to support its housing program, Habitat Kamloops decided to organize a classic car raffle.

While searching for a car, Habitat officials met with Mayhem Entertainment, which produces Rust Valley Restorers in association with Corus Studios.

Read more: Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Read more: Tappen resident seeks classic car collectors for new TV show

From there, Habitat staff met with title character Hall, who owns the restoration shop — and an agreement was reached.

Rust Valley Restorers, filmed in Tappen, is currently in production, including an episode featuring the car that will be part of the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops raffle.

For information on when and where raffle tickets will be sold, call 250-314-6783.

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is a non-profit housing organization based in Kamloops and serving communities in the Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap and Cariboo & Fraser-Fort George regions of British Columbia.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Just Posted

Pride Society announces ‘newest, queerest’ wine festival in Kelowna

New event will be funded through a federal grant intended to increase tourism outside the summer months

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic off Highway 97

Incident was reported to police shortly after 10 a.m.

PHOTOS: Vibrant sky follows rainstorm in Kelowna

Rainstorm caused minor flooding and continued overnight across the region

UBC Okanagan coach seeing maturity in this year’s Heat roster

The Heat played UFV and Trinity Western last weekend

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Panthers claw past Voodoo in Okanagan football

Football season kicks off with junior and senior varsity and minor teams

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

Poll: Which common superstitions do you take seriously, if any?

Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck… or not?

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Most Read