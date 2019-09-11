Rust Valley Restorers’ classic Camaro to be won in fundraiser

Kamloops This Week

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is raffling off a classic convertible from the 1960s, a Camaro SS valued at more than $68,000 and restored by Mike Hall, star of History Channel’s Rust Valley Restorers.

To raise funds and community awareness to support its housing program, Habitat Kamloops decided to organize a classic car raffle.

While searching for a car, Habitat officials met with Mayhem Entertainment, which produces Rust Valley Restorers in association with Corus Studios.

From there, Habitat staff met with title character Hall, who owns the restoration shop — and an agreement was reached.

Rust Valley Restorers, filmed in Tappen, is currently in production, including an episode featuring the car that will be part of the Habitat for Humanity Kamloops raffle.

For information on when and where raffle tickets will be sold, call 250-314-6783.

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is a non-profit housing organization based in Kamloops and serving communities in the Thompson-Nicola, Columbia-Shuswap and Cariboo & Fraser-Fort George regions of British Columbia.

