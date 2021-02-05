Rust Valley Restorers TV crew seen filming in Okanagan

Rust Valley Restorers took a classic car for a cruise along Okanagan Centre West Road Wednesday, Feb. 3. (Wendy Innes-Shaw photo)

It was like a scene from a movie: a classic car cruising along a winding backcountry road under the afternoon sun.

In fact, it was a film scene.

Wendy Innes-Shaw was going for a walk when she saw what she figured might be a 1955 Chevy Nomad pulling out to pass a minivan.

As the late-winter sun shone through the pine trees, she pulled her camera out to capture the image, when she noticed something else.

“I recognized Mike and could see the camera,” Innes-Shaw said of the Rust Valley Restorers star, Mike Hall.

“The van was filming, there looked to be a camera on the front bumper of the van.

“It was done very safely. No one was in danger.”

Hall’s long, blond, dread-locks were spotted by a few Lake Country residents. But it was the car that caught the attention of many.

Barry Markin was going to the mailbox and they were parked at the bottom of his driveway waiting for something.

“I walked by and said your lights are on and Mike replied, ‘ya lights are on and no one’s home,’” Markin laughed. “Had a great conversation talking cars with Mike, Avery and Connor.”

Rust Valley Restorers is a Netflix series starring Hall’s company Rust Bros., located in Tappen, B.C.

A new season of the series is about to restart on Netflix.

