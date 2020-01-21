Samajam gets Okanagan kids in the groove

Samajam gives kids the chance to perform when it comes to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 25. (Samajam photo)

Kids will become the entertainers as a party fills the performing arts centre this weekend.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Samajam on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Samajam is the second show in the 2019/20 Spotlight Kids’ Series.

The Samajam Rythmo2! show is a fully participatory, fun and energetic show that will have you up and dancing in your seat while you play along with the music!

“Samajam is going to be a fun, high energy show for the whole family,” said the Performing Arts Centre’s Artistic Director Erin Kennedy. “Each member of the audience gets a bag of instruments, filled with everything you’ll need to be part of the show!”

In 1994, Louis Bellemare founded the Samajam Percussion School. Each week, classes in African percussion, Brazilian percussion, Latin percussion and Gumboot percussive dance are given mainly to the general public, but also to children. The private school has become over the years the largest percussion school in Canada, with a large team of teachers/facilitators welcoming up to 800 participants each week.

Samajam is the world’s leading creator and producer of live musical participatory shows and events, with an innovative, energizing and educative musical participatory experience for families.

Tickets for Samajam are $14 for all ages through the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log online to www.ticketseller.ca.

