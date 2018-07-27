‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

Prospera Place announced Friday that the Back to the 90’s Tour next month in Kelowna has been cancelled.

“The Back To The 90’s concert scheduled for August 21st at Kelowna’s Prospera Place has been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. Refunds are available through place of purchase,” says Elli Naderi with Prospera Place.

“Those that have purchased tickets over the phone or internet will be refunded automatically. Those that purchased in person requesting a refund will have to visit the box office in person with their ticket(s).”

The Back to the 90’s Tour was set to include Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC and C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

If you have any further questions please contact Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050.

Most Read