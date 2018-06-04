Sherman Doucette and Kenny Wayne (right) will be here for the School of Blues beginning June 14 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. -Image: Sherman Doucette

‘School of Blues’ comes to Kelowna

Well-known artists Kenny Wayne and Sherman Doucette will host 2nd, 3rd and 4th Thursday each month

By Matthew Abrey

A pair of award-winning musicians are taking up a residency of sorts, and will be bringing their skills and knowledge to the Rotary Centre for the Arts on a regular basis.

Kenny Wayne and Sherman Doucette will be hosting from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Thursday of every month, offering up their expertise to the public, for the fee of a donation.

The pair are well-known in the music industry, with Doucette having shared the spotlight with big names such as John Lee Hooker, Pinetop Perkins and Albert Collins, while Wayne was recently inducted into the Boogie Woogie Hall of Fame, to compliment his plethora of Juno nominations and wins.

The event is open to participants and spectators of all ages, and encourages music teachers and professors to bring their own instrument and join in the night’s activities.

For more information, visit rotarycentreforthearts.com

