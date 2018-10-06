Photo by Marina Chavez.

Seether to deliver mix of classics, new songs on Oct. 23

The hard rock band is co-headling alongside Stone Temple Pilots at the SOEC

Seether, alongside Stone Temple Pilots, is gearing up to rock the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Oct. 23.

The South African hard rock band hasn’t formally toured within Canada since the mid-2000’s when they partnered with Three Days Grace. They are currently wrapping up their American leg of the tour.

“We though it was a great opportunity to be able to tour with Stone Temple Pilots,” said John Humphrey, Seether’s drummer since 2003. “We jumped on the idea when they approached us.”

The hard rock band is known for its “heavier” instruments, but sets itself apart from the metal genre with lyrics and melody.

“When I joined the band I believed from the get-go in the music,” said Humphrey. “Shaun has always been vocally honest and there’s depth to their lyrics. But we do have a harder edge and use lots of instruments.”

Humphrey and the band are grateful for the opportunity to keep performing and producing music over the years.

“Did we think we’d be here today performing and putting out more music, absolutely not. First and foremost we’re musicians. That’s the heart of it and being able to do this day to day, we’re very fortunate,” said Humphrey.

“It’s hard when we’re on tour, being away from our families. But when we’re on stage and performing it’s like everything goes away,” said Humphrey. “It’s about connecting with people and playing music, that’s what we live for.”

Humphrey understands that Canadian fans have been waiting a few years to hear some of the band’s hits including Remedy, Country Song, and Fake It. Country Song won most active rock song of 2011 on Billboard charts and Canadian Hot 100. It was also named number one song of the year in terms of airplay by Mediabase.

“Some of our diehard fans have been waiting to hear those so we have to play them,” said Humphrey. “We’ll play a few songs from our new album (Poison the Parish) and our older stuff as well, so it’ll be a good mix.”

Doors open on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

