Serena Ryder brings mental wellness journey to B.C.

The Art of Falling Apart tour stops in Vernon, Cranbrook and Kamloops

Serena Ryder plays the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26. (Contributed)

Toronto-based vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder is taking the stage in Vernon this September.

The platinum-selling artist, brings her earnest songwriting and electric live show to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26.

She has won seven prestigious JUNO Awards, including the 2022 Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for her recent record: The Art of Falling Apart. Ryder has received several further accolades, including Canada’s Walk of Fame Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award and a Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Music-Original Song.

The Vernon stop is part of Ryder’s The Art of Falling Apart tour, also stopping in Kamloops Sept. 27 and Cranbrook Sept. 29, presented by the Kootenay Concert Connection.

The tour is named in support of her award-winning album. With the Art of Falling Apart, Ryder invites listeners to join her mental wellness journey and the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and the wisdom in their messages.

Over a driving pop sound bursting with irresistible rhythms, pulsing bass lines, and the full range of her powerful and expressive voice, she pulls listeners through her own winding, transformational journey, detailing despair, toxic relationships and breakdowns, alongside hope, joy and big, big love.

Tickets to the Vernon show go on sale Friday, June 10 at the box office, ticketseller.ca or 250-549-7469.

