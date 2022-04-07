Shakey Graves coming to Kelowna’s BNA Brewery

Producers behind Alti-Tunes hosting first indoor live music in two years

Folk-rock singer Shakey Graves will be coming to BNA Brewing next month in a long-awaited return to indoor performances.

Thick as Thieves Entertainment, the producers behind such outdoor live events as Denim on the Diamond and Alti-Tunes, the show headlined by the Arkells earlier this month, have been looking forward to returning acts to the indoor stage.

READ MORE: Arkells perform at Big White in biggest event ever

“This is our first opportunity in two years to bring world-class live music to our indoor venues,” said Thick as Thieves Mitch Carefoot.

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Shakey Graves had the hit single ‘Dearly Departed’ in 2014, reaching a gold certification within Canada and charting in the top five in the US Adult Alternative.

His most recent studio album, ‘Can’t Wake Up’, hit number nine on the US Folk charts in 2018.

The opening act is set to be Juno nominee Begonia, who was shortlisted for Adult Alternative Album of the Year in 2021.

Tickets for the May 3, 19+ event went on sale on April 7 at 11 a.m. and were sold out by the afternoon.

Shakey Graves last came to Kelowna in 2019 to the community theatre, selling out in one day.

READ MORE: Shakey Graves brings his musical evolution to the Okanagan Valley

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Craft BreweriesEntertainmentLive music