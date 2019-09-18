(Shambhala Music Festival - Photo by Bobby Tamez) The Shambala Music Festival is gaining a reputation as one of the most popular music festival events in North America, and it takes place right here in the B.C. community of Salmo. (Photo - Bobby Tamez)

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

There’s no doubt North America hosts some of the world’s best music festivals.

From the legendary Coachella in the heat of the Colorado Desert to the electric EDC in buzzing Las Vegas, the U.S. seems to have it all.

But, what’s going on up north in Canada?

According to DJ Mag’s annual Best of North America Awards 2019, the best music festival is here in beautiful B.C..

Bringing in thousands of international music lovers, this gem of a festival is deserving of its top spot.

Now in its 22nd year, Shambhala Music Festival is hidden among the trees on a private ranch in Salmo, in the Kootenays.

The entire setting screams mystical retreat in the forest with world-renowned DJ’s spinning the best tunes to get down to.

Also known as ‘home’ for some of its dedicated attendees, the next Shambhala Music Festival takes place July 24 to 27, 2020.

More info here.

READ MORE: Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

View this post on Instagram

I lost my voice the morning of my set and had five hours to get it back. Half way through, the weather gods started a torrential downpour. I watched lighting strike the mountain behind The Amp several times, and listened to the thunder blend in with the PK bass under my feet. With the microphone soaking wet and my harmonica pushed up against it, there was a minor fear of getting electrocuted. At times it was incredibly difficult to focus and connect. This was a wild set for me, but we didn’t stop and we gave it our all. I gave you my heart, soul, and whatever voice I had left. Thank you to everyone that stuck it out with us and thank you @enbruski Makemdef @rachelgeekmusic and @_carlycampbell [Evoke] for accompanying me through this one. ⚡️

A post shared by ✖️Jodie B✖️ (@jodiebmusic) on

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Summerland music promoter wins national award
Next story
Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Just Posted

Mayor says speculation tax is misplaced in West Kelowna

‘I don’t think they really did their due diligence,’ West Kelowna mayor says

Okanagan bike fundraiser raises $146,000 for MS research

Over 130 cyclists from the Okanagan came together to bike for a greater cause

West Kelowna residents recalls recovery journey after heart attack

Gerry Bakker shares his experience after his heart attack 16 years ago at the age of 48

Update: Kelowna Costco may be on the move, council to hear plans within 6 months

Costco has submitted plans to move to a newer Kelowna location

Kelowna Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Big off-season changes, the Memorial Cup; it’s all coming together for Bruce Hamilton

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan, but local bylaws still in effect

Category 2 and 3 open fires still not permitted

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Concert raised funds for Agur Lake Camp

Tim Nutt was headline act at Comedy Night Fundraiser in Summerland

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro honoured at 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

Virtue, Moir stepping away but give fans in Okanagan a chance to see them skate

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will be performing on Oct. 6 at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read