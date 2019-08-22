Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike Hall, with a restored Chevelle SS at his property near Tappen, is the focal point of the History Channel show Rust Valley Restorers. (Image contributed)

History cannot contain the Shuswap’s Rust Brothers Restorations team.

Mike Hall, son Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf of the Tappen business and Rust Valley Restorers fame will likely soon see their fan base expand. Their eight-episode History Channel reality television series has been picked up by Netflix in the U.S., and will be available on the streaming service as of Friday, Aug. 23.

Netflix is reported to currently have 151 million subscribers globally.

Season 1 of Rust Valley Restorers aired between Dec. 6, 2018 and Feb. 7, 2019. The idea for the show sparked after Mike put his collection of 400 vehicles, amassed over 40 years, up for sale. The response was a deluge of telephone calls and visits from collectors world over. Among those visitors were the show’s executive producers, Mayhem Entertainment’s Matt Shewchuk and Tyson Hepburn, who saw the makings of a series in Mike’s passion for transforming rusty vehicles into money, Connor’s business skills and ability to keep things organized, and Avery’s sense of humour and willingness to stand up to Mike over poor decisions.

While the Rust Brothers team wait to see if there will be a season 2, Mike and Avery are working the rust out of their dance moves as they practise for this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraising event. The two are fundraising for Shuswap Hospice.

