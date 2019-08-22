Mike Hall, with a restored Chevelle SS at his property near Tappen, is the focal point of the History Channel show Rust Valley Restorers. (Image contributed)

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see Tappen-based television show expand to streaming service

History cannot contain the Shuswap’s Rust Brothers Restorations team.

Mike Hall, son Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf of the Tappen business and Rust Valley Restorers fame will likely soon see their fan base expand. Their eight-episode History Channel reality television series has been picked up by Netflix in the U.S., and will be available on the streaming service as of Friday, Aug. 23.

Netflix is reported to currently have 151 million subscribers globally.

Season 1 of Rust Valley Restorers aired between Dec. 6, 2018 and Feb. 7, 2019. The idea for the show sparked after Mike put his collection of 400 vehicles, amassed over 40 years, up for sale. The response was a deluge of telephone calls and visits from collectors world over. Among those visitors were the show’s executive producers, Mayhem Entertainment’s Matt Shewchuk and Tyson Hepburn, who saw the makings of a series in Mike’s passion for transforming rusty vehicles into money, Connor’s business skills and ability to keep things organized, and Avery’s sense of humour and willingness to stand up to Mike over poor decisions.

Read more: Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

Read more: From rusted to restored, new TV show puts Shuswap on display

Read more: Tappen resident seeks classic car collectors for new TV show

While the Rust Brothers team wait to see if there will be a season 2, Mike and Avery are working the rust out of their dance moves as they practise for this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars fundraising event. The two are fundraising for Shuswap Hospice.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Concerts, workshops and more will be held in Summerland Aug 24 to Sept. 1

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The ride is a non-competitive event celebrating the Okanagan Rail Trail

The Who’s iconic rock opera coming to Kelowna

Theatre Kelowna Society celebrates 70th season this fall with Tommy

UBC Okanagan, Lake Country joint community pool not a reality

Lake Country residents want a community pool, survey shows

Kelowna skaters bring home 9 medals from B.C. SummerSkate

The Kelowna Skating Club sent 22 members to the Super Series BC Summerskate event

Goalies seal Penticton Vees win in exhibition game versus Warriors

The Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors in BCHL exhibition action

Down the Rabbit Hole in Kelowna

Down The Rabbit Hole, is a story based on Alice in Wonderland told through dance and acrobatics.

Vancouver Island father says he attempted suicide a month before murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Province funds new shuttle buses for 13 B.C. senior centres

Activity, socializing helps maintain health, Adrian Dix says

Musaic Vocal Ensemble seeks additional voices

Summerland-based choir has performed for past 25 years

Thermal imaging cameras eye Salish Sea in hopes of better detecting whales

Cameras installed at BC Ferries’ terminal on Galiano Island, and off southern Gulf Islands

BREAKING: Province approves Surrey police force

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth green-lights city’s municipal police force

Down the Rabbit Hole in Kelowna

Down The Rabbit Hole, is a story based on Alice in Wonderland told through dance and acrobatics.

Concerts, workshops and more will be held in Summerland Aug 24 to Sept. 1

The Ryga Arts Festival, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 1 in… Continue reading

Most Read