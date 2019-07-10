SilverStar hosts highest outdoor tasting

Mile High festival adds cider and spirits to wine event

Tickets are now on tap for a traditionally sell out event pairing wine and high altitude.

Experience Mile High Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting at 5,280 feet above sea level at SilverStar Mountain Resort Aug. 10. The BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival and SilverStar are proud to bring back Canada’s highest outdoor tasting. Taste British Columbian craft wines, ciders, spirits and beer; enjoy delicious food, shop artisan vendors, and listen to live music from Chipko Jones right in the resort village.

Exciting new additions to the event in 2019 include the inclusion of cider, spirits and beer as this event solely offered wine in previous years; as well as the team from Public Liquor hosting an onsite liquor store. Public Liquor will offer the guests the ability to purchase their favorites of the day right at the venue, to take home.

READ MORE: SilverStar wine, music extravaganza returns

A selection of members of the BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival will be pouring at this years event and include Alchemist Distiller, Intrigue Wines, Lake Breeze Vineyards and Recline Ridge Vineyards and Winery and more. Visit bcwinefestival.com for tickets and a full list of vendors.

Get your tickets today for the Saturday, Aug. 10 event from 4 – 7 p.m. in this stunning outdoor setting; all in support of the BC Hospitality Foundation. This event has sold out quickly every year and the coordinators anticipate the same for 2019.

Stay the night with great Mile High Festival packages at SilverStar Mountain Resort and enjoy all that the mountain has to offer, including Festival dinners; or contact Noble Adventures for Safe Ride Home Options.

The event is held rain or shine. Please wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for mountain weather as you enjoy a unique outdoor event full of fun, craft liquor, and music.

READ MORE: Air ambulance transports injured biker off Vernon’s SilverStar mountain

