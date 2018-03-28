Singer-songwriter to Creekside in June

Elise Trouw, a 19-year old budding musician out of Southern California June 4. - Image: Contributed

Elise Trouw, a 19-year old budding musician out of Southern California, is currently touring her debut album: Unraveling and will be gracing the stage at Creekside Theatre this June.

Known for her impressive drum skills, and multi-instrumentalist abilities, Trouw has captivated listeners with her sound, her versatility, and unique stylings.

It was such versatile skills that allowed her to release her debut singles for Pacific Records in 2016, and release her official debut album Unraveling in May 2017, singing and playing all the instruments herself.

“Playing everything on the album allowed me to explore the role of each instrument in the writing process and recording process. It was also just a fun challenge for me to do this.”

Like many young adults, Trouw found her following on Instagram and by uploading videos that generated more than a million views, landing her a spot on Jimmy Kimmel that aired in February of this year.

Raised on The Carpenters, Green Day, and 80’s New Wave, mixed tapes, Trouwe recalls that “inspiration struck when my six-year-old self first heard the haunting piano melody in My Immortal by Evanescence.

Heavily influenced by the likes of Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Jimi Hendrix, The Police and others, Trouw’s music will take a listener on a journey through 80’s nostalgia funk sounds, impressive drum and guitar solos, unique singer-songwriter-esque piano riffs, exploration of unusual yet flowing time signatures and rhythms, to that of an alternative feel—all performed by one artist.

Tickets for her performance at Creekside Theatre on Monday, June 4th at 7:30 p.m. are available at the door and for purchase from the Kelowna Tickets outlet at Orchard Park Mall, at Tourism Kelowna visitor centre, or at the Customer Service counter at Lake Country Municipal Hall daily from 8:30am – 4:00pm, Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays. For more information call the Box Office 250-766-9309.

