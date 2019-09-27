Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

The Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts will hold its third pop-up choir at Cannery Brewing on Monday evening.

The choir, called Don’t Quit Your Day Job, is billed as a way for singers of all ages and experiences to learn a multi-harmony song in one night.

It will be led by instructors from the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and professional musicians Mia Harris, May Robbie and Davis Weir.

“Participants don’t need to be able to read music,” Harris said. “They don’t need any experience in singing in a choir. All that’s needed is a desire to be part of a fun, creative, community collaboration.”

Participants will be given lyric sheets and then taught to sing in two- or three-part harmony.

Beverages and snacks will be provided by Cannery Brewing.

During the last time the pop-up choir was held, singers performed Madonna’s Like a Prayer. This time, they will perform Free Falling by Tom Petty and Space Oddity by David Bowie.

The event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing, 198 Ellis St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and singing begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation. A $10 donation is suggested.

Money will go towards the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts bursary fund.

Information about PAMDA and the pop-up choir is available online at facebook.com/pentictonacademy/.

