Sister Speak returns to Okanagan roots

Now living in California, Okanagan product plays two shows in Vernon this weekend

Sheri Anne of Sister Speak comes home this week with two Vernon performances. (Sister Speak image)

After touring Germany this summer for the first time, with the tour dedicated to her German grandmother, Sister Speak has returned to her Canadian roots with her band for shows in Western Canada and the USA, touring through to September. And among those stops, lead vocalist Sherri Anne Nyberg is coming home.

“I grew up in the Okanagan and now mostly reside in California,” said the rootsy-rock songwriter/former field hockey goaltender at Kelownas Secondary Nyberg. “My family is in Vernon!”

Vernon is treated to two performances, the first is Thursday at Record City with Soulstice Creation at 8 p.m. The event is all ages, but there are limited tickets, $10 in advance. Pick up at Record City (downtown next to RBC) and for ticket info call (250) 503-0038. Partial proceeds go to MIFSC (Vernon’s centre for Mental Health).

The band heads to Revelstoke Friday, Sun Peaks Saturday and then back to Vernon Sudany for the Caetani Cultural Centre’s Summer Music Festival Series from 2-4 p.m. Rain or shine, the indie-pop and rock/blue/world music entity plays by donation ($10 recommended for adults and $5 for Caetani members and kids). Prior to Sister Speak, the Caetani Centre’s highly popular Splash of Red fundraiser takes place Thursday for those who were lucky enough to get tickets to the art-filled event.

Sister Speak’s summer tour kicked off Aug. 15 at CBC’s musical nooner. An engaged crowd took to the smoky streets of downtown Vancouver as the band passionately performed tracks from their upcoming release.

First single The Stand has been released along with a breathtaking music video filmed during a two week spiritual trek through Peru and Bolivia.

Canadian tour front woman Anne will be joined by Californian bandmates Jacob Miranda Jr on bass and Sarven Manguait on lead guitar and Vancouver drummer Jesus Cabrerro. Los Angeles drummer Mike Diggs will perform for the USA shows. Lonny Eagleton (Shawn Hook) joined for the Vancouver show!

Forthcoming “The Stand EP” will be Sister Speak’s most experimental release to date. For the tour Sister Speak will perform songs from the new record, her acclaimed “Rise Up For Love” album and new songs.

Sister Speak’s high energy, moving band show has landed them headlining concerts at renowned California venues and various festivals and events worldwide. Their unique musical pallet has secured opening slots for National Acts Air Supply, Chris Isaak, Xavier Rudd and reggae artist Mike Love among others. Sister Speak won Best Pop at the 2017 San Diego Music Awards.

As a solo act, duo and band, Sister Speak aims to share message-driven music and support the authentic expression of the woman’s voice through music.

