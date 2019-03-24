Sock Hop aims to send dancers back to another time

Step into a musical time machine and discover what happens at a hop—a sock hop.

The Shuswap Association of Writers is hosting the second annual tribute to danceable tunes of the 1950s, 60s and more on March 30 to raise funds for the 2019 writers’ festival.

DJ Liz Blair, who received rave reviews last year, will be back with the music of such greats as Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Sam Cooke, The Beach Boys and so more.

An offshoot of the association’s former fundraising ceilidh, the music at last year’s sock hop got everyone onto the dance floor.

A hilarious conga line and hula hoop contest drew enthusiastic participation, applause and laughter.

Also called record hops, or just hops, sock hops were held as early as 1944 to raise funds during the Second World War.

These informal dances became a fad among American teenagers in 1948 and were most often held in high school gymnasiums. The term sock hop came about because hard-soled shoes had to be removed to protect the varnished floor of the gym.

The dances became strongly associated with the 1950s and were aptly documented in At the Hop, a 1957 song recorded by Danny and the Juniors.

Co-ordinator Mary-Lou McCausland said organizers have moved the event to a bigger venue in 2019 based on the success of last year’s event and repeated requests for another one.

“DJ Liz Blair dressed to the hilt in her 50s outfit added to the success of the event; she knew her audience and chose the music to keep people involved,” said McCausland. “Since that night we have been asked will we do it again because it was so much fun.”

Blair, who is writing and recording in Nashville this week, has been a DJ for about 14 years.

“I love doing it and being a musician helps because you know all genres of music,” she said. “I love entertaining and I love to see people dance and have fun. It makes me happy.”

Blair has recorded six songs, which are available on popular music streaming sites.

Tickets for the sock hop are $40 and include a choice of hamburgers, hot dogs or veggie burgers, along with French fries, salads, dessert and ice cream floats. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Costumes are optional and there will be a contest for those who choose to dress according to the sock hop era. There will also be a dance contest, 50/50 and silent auction.

The sock hop will rock out at the Fifth Avenue Seniors Activity Centre at 170 Fifth Ave. SE. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Hidden Gems Bookstore on Alexander Avenue. For more information or to book tickets call 778-489-3331.

