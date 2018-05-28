Someone who gave a duck, or six, a chance

A man heroically stopped in the middle of Highway 97 in Kelowna

A man stopped in the middle of Highway 97 to save a mother duck and her five ducklings from becoming roadkill.

Watch as the hero tries to guide the duck family without touching them to take them away from imminent danger.

Seen this fellow today stop to help a mother and her ducklings across 97. Two thumbs up my friend you're a hero Posted by Jason Leonard Bouvette on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.