A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)

‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

Jim Carrey had a memorable gift for a member of the production crew shooting the second live-action “Sonic The Hedgehog” in Fort Langley.

Citing “production sources,” the TMZ.com celebrity news website reported Carrey “wanted to do something fun for the crew and show his thanks for their hard work, so he held a raffle … and the grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS.”

READ ALSO: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie set to film in Fort Langley

TMZ said the winner, a crew member who worked as a grip, was picked Friday morning.

“Jim’s making a pretty big gesture with the free car giveaway,” the site added, noting the the base model Chevy Blazer RS retails for just over $40,000.

Canadian-born Carrey is starring as the comedic villain “Dr. Robotnik” and could be seen dangling from a crane during part of the shoot.

There were also military vehicles, including a tank, masked soldiers running around town with machine guns, and even fake piles of broken pavement.

PHOTOS: Tanks, rockets, and machine-gun-wielding goons take over Fort Langley

Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the sequel to the 2020 live-action film, based on the video game franchise, also stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Ben Schwartz as the voice of the blue hedgehog.

Fort Langley business owners were thrilled to welcome the production crew to the neighbourhood.

“We are definitely fans of the filming, and it creates a lot of local jobs,” said Katie Rempel, owner of Rempel Mercantile, located across the street from the film set.

Crew members have been great with communicating with businesses in the area and keeping them informed, Rempel added.

READ MORE: Fort’s rainbow crosswalk covered up for filming

Red Energy Films had been building facades and making small, temporary modifications to the streetscape around Glover Road and Mary Avenue since late March, transforming downtown Fort Langley to the fictional town of Green Hills, Montana.

A temporary facade on the corner of a temporary public park was the centre of most of the action.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

filmingFort LangleyLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15
Next story
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88

Just Posted

Peachland resident and cleanup volunteer Lloyd Stinson Sotas holds up a discarded TV riddled with bullet holes. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Peachland residents clean up community watershed

More than 70 people gave back to Mother Earth by assisting with the cleanup

Kelowna Toyota is located at 1200 Leathead Road. (BLack Press Media file)
Kelowna Toyota’s auto service department closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The dealership’s sales department is still open and is operating under regular business hours

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Kelowna OK Tire closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The business will remain closed until May 11

(Pixabay photo)
Cow-based wildfire mitigation pilot contended by Southeast Kelowna group

‘Targeted grazing’ program would see 50 cows deployed to 60-hectare parcel above Field Road

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Accessibility concerns raised as Kelowna ponders banning vehicles from Knox Mountain

Knox Mountain Drive, which leads to two lookouts, has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick summary of the stories that made an impact from May 3 to 5

Officials are surveying the streets of Vernon to get a better sense of the issue of homelessness in the city, as part of the province’s point-in-time homeless count for 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Province conducts homeless count in Vernon

It’s the first time Vernon has been included in the provincial homeless count

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)
‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A map showing where the most number of cases were recorded from April 23 to 29. This map, revealing a breakdown of infections by neighborhood, was pulled from a data package leaked to the Vancouver Sun last week (and independently verified).
36 Abbotsford schools flagged for COVID-19 exposures in the last 2 weeks, shattering record

Clearbrook Elementary recorded an ‘exposure’ on all 11 school days

A proposed development would see two four-storey affordable housing complexes erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. (Google Maps)
Local tenants to be prioritized for Armstrong affordable housing project

Staff have drafted an expression of interest to find a developer to move forward with on the project

Canada’s chief public health officer is reminding Canadians even those who are fully vaccinated are not immune from transmitting the COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns full vaccination does not equal full protection from COVID-19

Post-inoculation, Theresa Tam says the risk of asymptomatic infection and transmission is far lower but not obsolete

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel. (Reddit/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Only one person sustained injuries from the collision, says B.C. Ambulance Services

Chevy stranded on a ledge above a rocky canyon at Mimi Falls near Logan Lake, April 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Margot Wikjord)
Police officer and fire chief team up in risky rescue of stranded dog near Logan Lake

Chevy, a rescue dog, needed rescuing again after getting stuck on a ledge above rocky canyon

Most Read