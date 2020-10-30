A study by SlotsOnlineCanada notes there is at least 88 hours of top-rated horror movies for Canadians to consume this Halloween. (Unsplash)

A study by SlotsOnlineCanada notes there is at least 88 hours of top-rated horror movies for Canadians to consume this Halloween. (Unsplash)

Spooks and Chill study reveals Canada’s favourite horror flicks

88 hours of top-rated horror movies can fill COVID-19 Halloween

With COVID-19 restrictions nixing Halloween parties, many will take to the couch and fire up their streaming service to ring in the spookiest night of the year.

A new ‘Spooks and Chill’ study by SlotsOnlineCanada, analyzed data from IMDb to reveal the top Halloween flicks. The world’s most popular scary movie? Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy BeetleJuice starring Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.

In Canada, the 1984 cult classic Ghostbusters takes the top spot, followed by The Shining, Beetlejuice and Labyrinth. While it has the highest scary movie rating on IMDb, Psycho is Canada’s sixth favourite film.

SlotsOnlineCanada found that there is a whopping 88 hours worth of fear-inducing content across the top 50 movies, and more if you’re willing to watch the lower-rated flicks.

Internationally, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Evil Dead II and The Little Shop of Horrors were least popular among movie watchers, while Village of the Damned and Amityville Horror have the lowest IMDb ratings.

Data was gathered from IMDb, AHREFs and Google Trends.

READ ALSO: Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Myra Canyon SCARE park cranks up the horror

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
A bittersweet celebration: Kelowna Legion preps for city’s 100th Remembrance Day ceremony

Just 50 people allowed to attend Nov. 11 ceremony; RCMP will be present to keep public away

Superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, Kara Triance. (Capital News file)
Non-violent crime, small population contributes to Kelowna’s crime rate spike, says RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is assuring the public the city is a safe place

RCMP cruiser drives through an alley near Rose Avenue. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.
Dozens of police take down man by Kelowna General Hospital

RCMP swarmed the area about 4 p.m. Thursday

Rutland Middle School in Kelowna. (File photo)
Replacing Rutland Middle School still a priority: Central Okanagan School District

Further delay to replace aging middle school disappoints Rutland Middle School parent advisory committee

Man experiencing homelessness lying on the bench. (File photo)
CMHA opens fourth supportive housing in Kelowna

Ellis Place will open on the first week of November

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Crime up 31 per cent in Vernon in 2019: Statistics Canada

Increase includes a 45 per cent rise in violent Criminal Code violations

A study by SlotsOnlineCanada notes there is at least 88 hours of top-rated horror movies for Canadians to consume this Halloween. (Unsplash)
Spooks and Chill study reveals Canada’s favourite horror flicks

88 hours of top-rated horror movies can fill COVID-19 Halloween

A Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 apartment fire in Penticton killed two and displaced dozens more. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fatal Penticton apartment fire deemed accidental

The blaze gutted an apartment building on Tuesday morning, killing two people and displacing dozens

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports seven more COVID-19 cases

Eighty-nine cases remain active, none of whom are currently hospitalized

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

This Photoshopped version of the crosswalks near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Arts Centre on Hudson Avenue show what is proposed to help create safety for and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)
Tri-rainbow crosswalk and Progress flag requested to help make Salmon Arm safe

Council will consider budget requests to help make city inclusive to LBGTQ2S+ community

Most Read