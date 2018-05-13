Star of 22 Minutes comes to Kelowna

His Stand up and Sit Down tour will have you falling out of your chair

Trent McClellan, writer and one of the stars of This Hour Has 22 Minutes -Image: Contributed

Writer and one of the stars of This Hour Has 22 Minutes is coming to Kelowna for his Stand up and Sit Show where the accomplished comedian performs, takes questions and interacts with the audience.

Trent McClellan is a three-time Halifax Comedy Festival performer, has performed across Canada at the Just for Laughs festival, The Halifax Comedy Festival, was a finalist at the San Diego Comedy Competition and is a three-time Hubcap Comedy Festival participant.

Related:Comedy ‘queen’ masks insight in hilarity

“My job as a standup, is to just notice things, to sit and be alone with thoughts and observe my life and other people’s lives,” McClellan said. “Comedy is about perspective, what angle can you come at something from.”

He first was a writer on the Canadiana comedy institution and when he made it onto the stage, he became a part of history. He says it was an out-of-body experience, after having watched the show for 25 years.

Related:Talent show benefits African orphanage

“If you don’t have everything figured it out, it’s okay to say you were nervous. I think you learn more from people’s insecurities and failures then you do from their successes.”

That is exactly what you can expect from his show—humility, honesty and lots of laughs on May 16.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.