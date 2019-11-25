Stars on Ice come to Kelowna in 2020

Gold Medalist Kurt Browning will be one of many star skaters to take the ice at Prospera Place on May 8. (Contributed)

We’ve all visited the local skating rink or watched the Olympic skaters on television, but until you’ve sat mere feet away from the best in the world you’ve never truly experienced professional figure skating.

READ MORE: All-transgender hockey team ‘like an instant family’

The 2020 Stars on Ice tour will bring the awe of the world’s premier figure skating show to Kelowna, Friday, May 8 for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Prospera Place.

The 2020 tour cast includes: four-time World Champion and four-time Canadian Champion Kurt Browning; two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko; Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and ten-time Canadian Champion Patrick Chan and many other international superstars who will compete in the upcoming World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal next March.

Stars on Ice will announce the highly anticipated list of guest skaters, a group that will include many of the top names from the Worlds, in the coming months.

Tickets for Stars on Ice go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Special on-ice seating is available. Tickets start at $27.50 and are available via www.starsonice.ca, www.selectyourtickets.com, The Prospera Box Office and by phone at 250-762-5050.

READ MORE: Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.