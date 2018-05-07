Step back in time this May long weekend in Osoyoos

The family-friendly Osoyoos Faire takes place May 19 and 20

This May long weekend get a taste of the Middle Ages.

Children and families are invited to a free barn tour of joust horses on May 18 at 10 a.m. as a prelude annual Osoyoos Medieval Faire, thanks to the Desert Park Exhibition Society.

RELATED: Osoyoos Faire returns to Desert Park

Organizer for the event, Bobbie Fischer, says they are hoping the tour will make the experience more enjoyable for children when the come to the Faire on the long weekend.

“We have expanded the vendor village and added more entertainment for the weekend. Audiences will see jousting knights in full metal armour and watch mounted competitions in old world games of skill,” she said. “Village vendors include food, artisans, and a variety of buskers including stilt walking juggler, fire breathers and sword fighting.”

During the Faire, event goers can experience craft beers by The Cannery Brewery, wines by Adega on 49th Winery and live music from Rob’n’Walker and Route 33 bands.

According to Fischer, new this year will be a separately ticketed event for adults Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. where Medieval Madness pub will serve craft beers by the Cannery Brewery in the Great Hall at 3800 Golf Course Drive.

“This is one event you won’t want to miss this summer,” said event organizer Bobbie Fischer. “It’s an event packed with history and entertainment for all ages.”

For more information click here.

Previous story
Fresh Coast festival returns to Kelowna

Just Posted

Local state of emergency expanded Kelowna-wide

Residents are asked to start preparing in case of evacuation due to flooding

West Kelowna mayor blasts premier over speculation tax

Despite agreeing to meet about speculation tax, Doug Findlater says premier now not responding

Okanagan domestic use water well sign-up frustration mounts

Province lagging on well application approval process

Flooding prompts closure of part of West Kelowna park

An area of Glen Canyon Park was closed Monday due to high water in Powers Creek

Trial scheduled for man accused in 2013 Kelowna woman’s murder

Jay Thomson, 61, will go to trial on for second degree murder Jan. 14, 2019.

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Public’s assistance requested in helping find Ronald Sjodin-Picul.

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C.’s ‘largest’ dispensary fine levied against Penticton operator

City hall published court order online, which mandated a $15,000 fine payment to city hall

Step back in time this May long weekend in Osoyoos

The family-friendly Osoyoos Faire takes place May 19 and 20

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Most Read