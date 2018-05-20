Steve Earle performing in Kelowna for Copperhead Road’s 30th anniversary

Three-Time Grammy award winner Steve Earle begins a Canadian tour this fall, celebrating Copperhead Road’s 30th anniversary, and he will take it to the Kelowna Community Theatre, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Earle’s songs have been recorded by such music legends as Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Carl Perkins, Vince Gill, Joan Baez, and Waylon Jennings. He has created such country successes as When You Fall in Love , Guitar Town, Goodbye’s All We’ve Got Left, A Far Cry From You, and Nowhere Road.

During his four decade career, Earle has also crafted folk, blues, rock, country, rockabilly, and bluegrass recordings. His diverse collaborators on disc have included such notables as the The Pogues, Lucinda Williams, Patti Smith, The Fairfield Four, The Indigo Girls, Chris Hillman, Sheryl Crow, and Shawn Colvin.

Earle’s latest album from 2017, So, You Wannabe an Outlaw, explored his country songwriting roots and included collaborations with Willie Nelson, Johnny Bush and Miranda Lambert. The record itself was dedicated to the memory of Waylon Jennings.

Steve Earle and the Dukes, 30th Anniversary of Copperhead Road tour, with special guests The Mastersons at the Kelowna Community Theatre Thursday Sept 27 at 7:30 p.m. Purchase through Selectyourtickets.com, or by calling 250-762-5050 or at the Prospera Place Box office. All seats are reserved and priced from $54.00 -$61.00 including gst (service charges extra)

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.