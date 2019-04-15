Stories of swinging Las Vegas come to Kelowna stage

When Your’re Smiling, created by Tim Tamashiro, former radio host for CBC and author takes a new approach to telling the stories of swinging Las Vegas featuring songs from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

“I wrote When You’re Smiling to encourage… smiling. This show has a lot of it. It’s so much fun to see the faces in the audience light up from the moment the show begins. I love to watch the audience lean into the story and songs,” said Tamashiro.

“The show is really about how special it is to have friends. When we go out for a night on the town we tend to invite our favourite people to join us. Our friends guarantee that we’ll have a great time. So I hope you invite friends with you to see When You’re Smiling. I also hope it inspires you to prioritize more time with your friends,” said Tamashiro.

The show will take place May 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Tickets are available at rotarycentreforthearts.com or call 250-717-5304

