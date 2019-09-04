Grooveyard employees (including Westley, at right) was surprised when rocker Gowan (left) stopped by the Penticton store on Monday. Gowan is the lead singer for Styx which is performing on Wednesday with Loverboy at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sept. 4. (GrooveyardPenticton Instagram)

Styx lead singer Gowan surprises South Okanagan record store employees

Rocker Gowan dropped in to a Penticton record store for a little shopping

A Penticton record store employee got a surprise on Monday when her favourite childhood pop star stopped in.

Gowan, who is the current lead vocalist and keyboardist of the band Styx, was in the Grooveyard in downtown Penticton browsing through the store while employee Stacy Frank was working.

Gowan and Styx are performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Wednesday with Loverboy.

Frank was training a new employee when Gowan came in and Frank said she had a difficult time keeping it together. Gowan ended up purchasing a Captain Marvel patch, which also happens to be Frank’s favourite Marvel superhero and gave her a guitar pick.

READ MORE: South Okanagan Styx fans in for a treat at upcoming show in Penticton

Store co-owner Andrew Jakubeit he wasn’t able to make it in to visit with Gowan, the Scottish Canadian singer, but got the lowdown on the visit. He said the pair ended up having a good conversation and she asked him if he performs any of his solo hits (which include Strange Animal, All the Lovers in the World, Moonlight Desires) in crossover with Styx. Jakubeit was told that he mentioned he does sing A Criminal Mind with Styx and he was trying to get Frank tickets to their show.

“He phoned the store back on Tuesday and said he hadn’t forgot and was hoping to get her tickets to the VIP area if they become available,” said Jakubeit.

Jakubeit said it was a great experience for his employee.

“He has been here for part of the long weekend already so that is cool that he is enjoying the Okanagan for a few days,” he said.

Gowan is just one of a few celebrities that have stopped in to shop at the Grooveyard.

“Nick Cage came through and we have had a few others come through, but certainly this is one of the larger musicians that have come through. We see band members and roadies that are on tour that sometimes pop in but typically it is not the lead singer coming in, so that is neat,” said Jakubeit.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Margaret Atwood, Andre Alexis earn spots on Giller Prize long list

Just Posted

Kelowna dragon boater cruises to 7 gold medals at world championships

Jeremy Siddall and the Team Canada team swept their entire competition

UPDATE: Lightning strikes Peachland home, starts fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

UPDATE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a small blaze

Police requesting public’s help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

Investigators wish to speak with anyone who saw two cigar boats travelling together on Sept. 1.

Water quality advisoty issued for Rose Valley residences, Mar Jok Elementary

The City of West Kelowna sent the notice Tuesday afternoon

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Styx lead singer Gowan surprises South Okanagan record store employees

Rocker Gowan dropped in to a Penticton record store for a little shopping

Money on the mind: survey finds Canadians worry about finances while on the job

The survey also found 43 per cent would have trouble if their paycheque was delayed by a week

Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

The move kept the central bank’s overnight rate at 1.75 per cent

Ex-wife of alleged South Okanagan shooter called a ‘conspirator’ in civil lawsuit

John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain were named in a civil lawsuit

South Okanagan woman’s quest to implement no-fault medical system

Teri McGrath is hoping the provincial government in B.C. will act

Lightning sparks two fires in the Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is reporting two blazes near Princeton

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Ski the Okanagan with SilverStar-Apex deals

Vernon and Penticton ski resorts team up to share the ultimate winter experience

Most Read