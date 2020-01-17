Summerland drama students to stage Matilda

Story by Roald Dahl will be presented at Centre Stage Theatre in February

ON STAGE Summerland Secondary School students will stage Matilda at Centre Stage Theatre in February. (Image submitted)

By Andrew Mitchell

Cast and crew of Summerland Secondary School’s theatre troupe have spent many evenings working hard to put together this year’s musical production; Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

This is a story of a girl of unusual precocity, Matilda, played by Hannah Patterson and Kayla Rogall.

READ ALSO: Summerland students to series of one-act plays

READ ALSO: Summerland students stage Legally Blonde

Taunted and ridiculed from the womb, Matilda finds great comfort in reading.

At school she is praised by her teacher for her abilities, but the school isn’t as inviting as assumed, some interaction with Miss Trunchbull, the tyrannical head mistress who can’t stand children and this becomes apparent.

The role of Miss Trunchbull is played by played by Duncan Robinson and Sam Baker,

Set to stage from Feb. 19 to 22 and 26 to 29 at 7 p.m., this exceptional piece of theatre is guaranteed to leave you and your family glowing with emotion, Ayris said.

Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at the school office or online. Don’t miss it!

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.