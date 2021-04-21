Katerina Bakalos shows a newspaper article from 2002, when she was participating in vocal competitions. On May 1, she will release her first single with Kelowna-based LMS Entertainment. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Katerina Bakalos shows a newspaper article from 2002, when she was participating in vocal competitions. On May 1, she will release her first single with Kelowna-based LMS Entertainment. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

Katerina Bakalos has performed a rock rendition of I Think We’re Alone Now

A Summerland singer will have a new single released by a Kelowna-based music label on May 1.

Katerina Bakalos is covering I Think We’re Alone Now, a song originally recorded by Tommy James and the Shondelles in 1967 and covered by Tiffany in 1987.

While Tiffany’s cover earned her a Juno award for the number one pop single, Bakalos said she is giving the song a different treatment.

READ ALSO: Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

READ ALSO: Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

“I’ve turned it into a bit of a rock genre,” she said. While she is pursuing a rock sound, Bakalos is also interested in blues and R&B sounds.

She is joined by experienced Canadian musicians. Julie Masi of The Parachute Club provides backup vocals, Jimmy LeGuilloux plays electric guitar, Andrew Johns is the keyboardist, Peter Fredette is the bass player and Summerland resident Scott Gamble is the drummer.

“To have these artists is so amazing. They’re so seasoned,” she said.

Her single is the first to be released by Kelowna-based LMS Entertainment. It will be available on all major music platforms, she said. A video will follow on YouTube.

For Bakalos, singing marks a return to an old interest. When she was growing up, she was interested in singing and competed in vocal competitions. Later, as a teen, she stepped away from singing for 15 years.

She has taken full-time vocal training as she returns to singing.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life,” she said. “I needed to make my soul happy and singing again.”

She hopes her return to music will encourage others to follow their own passions.

“I want to inspire at least one person to chase their dreams. Anything’s possible,” she said.

Bakalos is now working on another single, her first original song. She hopes to release this song on the LMS Entertainment label for July 1.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

Just Posted

(Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
UPDATE: Kelowna crews responding to smoking boat at downtown marina

Witnesses reported seeing a boat smoking as it was coming in off the lake towards the Kelowna Yacht Club

Reilly Jorgensen watches his grandmother’s dogs after she fractured her ankle while walking the pups at Enterprise Park on Wednesday, April 21. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna senior rescued after fracturing ankle while walking her 5 dogs

The woman called her grandson to come watch the dogs while she recieved medical assistance

Urban Bulldogs Against Kids Abuse (UBAKA) gathers in Kelowna to remember baby Gaige. (Contributed)
Remembering Gaige: Kelowna motorcyclists gather in memory of toddler who died tragically

Bikers gathered Monday to remember an 18-month-old who was run over by a vehicle in 2020

The pool at Easter Seals Camp Winfield will be filled once again with excited campers as the fun moves to day camps this summer. (Photo submitted)
Camp Winfield to open for day campers

Return to popular facility to happen in July after being closed in 2020 due to COVID

A Rutland Secondary School student who was riding her scooter during her lunch break was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Rutland Road North and Hartman Road on Wednesday (April 21). (Twila Amato - Kelowna Capital News)
Rutland Secondary student struck by vehicle while riding scooter

An ambulance arrived at the scene and tended to the young woman, who only sustained minor scratches.

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Katerina Bakalos of Summerland will release her first single on May 1. The music label is LMS Entertainment from Kelowna. (Contributed)
Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

Katerina Bakalos has performed a rock rendition of I Think We’re Alone Now

Police road checks are coming for people travelling between regions while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

Vehicle checks on highways, at ferry terminals to start Friday

Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Springfield Bulk Foods in Kelowna features a display wall of spices 18 feet long offering a variety of 170 spices. (Contributed)
Straight from DeHart

Lots of spice behind bulk foods store

Jessica Lynn Pihl
Woman believed to be in North Okanagan wanted by police

RCMP seek public’s help locating 37-year-old

Chart from the April 20 B.C. budget shows sharp dip in real estate sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the even steeper climb since late 2020. (B.C. government)
Hot B.C. housing market drives property transfer tax gains

B.C. budget boosts tobacco, sweet drinks, carbon taxes

A vineyard wind machine caught fire in the early morning hours in Osoyoos Wednesday. (Osoyoos Fire Department Ryan McCaskill photo)
Flames from machine fire cast glow across Osoyoos Lake

A vineyard wind machine was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday

Most Read