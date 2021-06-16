Kayla Rogall, a Summerland singer-songwriter, has released three singles. The songs can be found on her website at kaylamariemusic.com and on most music streaming platforms. (Contributed)

Summerland songwriter’s music an expression of emotion

Kayla Rogall has released three singles

For Summerland singer-songwriter Kayla Rogall, music is a way of expressing emotion.

The 18-year-old musician has released three singles, all original compositions with a pop and alternative musical style, with some country elements as well.

“My goal is to have a bit for everybody and to keep my range as big as I can,” she said.

READ ALSO: Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

READ ALSO: Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

The songs were produced by David Fairfield of Kelowna. During the recording process, Rogall said she was able to have as much control as possible over the sound.

Rogall, who began writing music when she was eight years old, said songwriting became “a therapy of comfort” when she was 12. At that time, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She needed an outlet to assure her things would be okay.

She found that outlet in her music.

“It was the first time I had turned to music not for fun, but for healing,” she said. “I am in love with the process of weaving through layers of raw, honest emotion and turning it into something people can find refuge in.”

Today, music has become a natural part of her life.

While Rogall plays guitar and piano, she said musicians were brought in for the recording of the songs. In the future, she hopes to be able to work with others who have strong musical skills.

The songs Better Days, Another Me and For Us, For Trust, can be heard on her website at kaylamariemusic.com and on most music streaming services.

She has also entered the Toyota Searchlight 2021 contest, which is a hunt for undiscovered musical talent in Canada.

Most Read