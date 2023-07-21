Survey says: Armstrong teachers would love spot on Family Feud Canada

Six teachers and certified education assistants have auditioned for producers for Teachers Week show

Armstrong Elementary School teachers and certified education assistants Becky Muller (in pink, clockwise from top left), Heather Beattie, Richard Belec, Giselle Popowich, Susan Brown and Cindy Neufeld hope to win a trip to Toronto to compete on Family Feud Canada with Gerry Dee. (Facebook photo)

The first audition was unofficial, held before the student body.

The next audition, however, was for a potential spot on a popular Canadian game show.

Six educators from Armstrong Elementary School (AES) are hoping to land beside host Gerry Dee on Family Feud Canada during Teachers Week on the show.

“Every year, the staff does a skit and we show it to the students. This year, we did it (skit) in the form of Family Feud, where we all dressed up as each other,” said Richard Belec, Grade 4/5 teacher at Armstrong’s famed ‘Brick School.’ “We had a lot of fun doing it. Someone said they’d heard there was going to be a Teachers Week on Family Feud Canada.”

Enter Cindy Neufeld, Grade 4/5 teacher at AES. Neufeld, Belec, Heather Beattie (learning resources teacher), Susan Brown (Grade 3 teacher) and certified education assistants Becky Muller and Giselle Popowich got together to do a short video for the game show’s producers, then a Zoom interview.

Now, the six wait.

“Our amazing team of educators just had their audition for Family Feud Canada,” said the group. “We need you to like, share and comment why you want to see our staff on the show. This is a once in a lifetime event for the staff and students of AES to have their colleagues, CEAs and teachers travel to Toronto and be on the show. I can’t think of a better way to start off the 2023 school year than this.

“Share your stories of our staff and why you want to see us on Family Feud!”

