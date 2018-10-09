Swinging with the Stars returns to Kelowna for 11th year

The event hopes to raise $265,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association is proud to announce the 11th Anniversary of Swinging with the Stars Feb. 23, 2019.

The annual fundraiser moving into it’s 11th year was celebrated last night at the Swinging With the Stars RBC Launch Party, an event for invited guests and dancers marked with this year’s theme, Vegas Nights including all the glitz and glamour the signature event has become known for.

The evening will set the stage for five dancers/couples and, five teams who will strut their moves on the dance floor as part of the annual signature event. Dancers are already fundraising and rehearsing to participate in the event, this year’s line-up includes:

  • Reginald Sahay (RCMP) and Jane Hoffman (Jane Hoffman Group)
  • Diane Rule (Pihl Law Corp)
  • Tom Dyas (TD Benefits)
  • Kathy Weninger (School District 23)
  • Blake Harper (TD Canada)
  • Plus a Team Category that has five teams that have come together to raise funds and dance together for the 11th annual event, each team consists of six to eighteen dancers on each team. The roster of teams includes:
  • Dancing with Dignity (Dignity Memorial)
  • Women of Westwood (Westwood Fine Cabinetry)
  • Kitchen Party
  • The Grape Stompers (Summerhill Pyramid Winery)
  • Kelowna General Hospital Operating Room

During the coming months each dancer and team will be practicing their routines and fundraising in preparation for the big show on Feb. 23 at the Delta Grand Hotel.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 15 tickets visit www.hospicecoha.org

