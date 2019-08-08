Mariel Belanger is one of the artists featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Lake Country Art Gallery.

Syilx art celebrated at Atlokem (Winfield)

Okanagan artist David Wilson brings together exhibit featuring Barb Marchand, Mariel Belanger, Sheldon Louis, and the Okanagan Indian Band Youth Group

Atklokem is an anglicized version of the Syilx name describing the Winfield area, which sits at the heart of Lake Country, nestled between Wood Lake to the east and Okanagan Lake to the west.

Atklokem is also the name of an exhibit of contemporary Syilx art coming to the Lake Country art gallery.

Brought together by Okanagan artist David Wilson, the exhibit features the work of Barb Marchand, Mariel Belanger, Sheldon Louis, and the Okanagan Indian Band Youth Group. This Indigenous-focused exhibition encompasses painting, mixed media, sculpture and performance, and runs Aug. 16 to Sept. 29. An opening reception takes place Aug. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Youth can at times struggle to lasting connections due to lack of mentorship and role models,” said Louis, an Okanagan Indian Band councillor and board member of the North Okanagan Arts Council.

“By creating a public art piece in the community the youth will be able to interact and form healthy and respectful interactions through the arts. This mural project at the Lake Country Art Gallery will allow the youth to engage with all levels of the community.

“The visual art piece(s) will be inspired and rooted in the history and traditional stories of the Syilx people. The design/image will be based upon the tradition of Syilx history in the Lake Country area.”

READ MORE: Okanagan College Vernon campus flies Syilx flag

Louis also mentored with Marchand, a respected artist and elder. Marchand has long been interested in the history of her ancestors, their traditional language and the legends, which connected her to the landscape and its inhabitants.

This led her to immerse herself in the study of the Syilx language in an effort to gain a better understanding of the stories and history of the Okanagan First Nations people and in doing so, her own history.

Wilson learned through teachings and mentorship of Coast Salish and Haida artists early in his career.

“My style of painting has developed through exploring Interior Salish pictograph art forms, combining vibrant colours and linear forms within a circular picture format,” said Wilson, adding that the creative process happens through discussion and collaborative dialogue with viewers on artistic style, techniques, interpretations and exchanging stories or expressive ideas.

Belanger is dedicated to contributing to the growth of interdisciplinary arts as a method to engage Indigenous community, language, culture, and act as a bridge to society telling stories of our time.

As an artist scholar, her research is about identity through the lens of Indigenous ways of knowing and being, customary law, Indigenous feminism and performance theory, exploring how cultural identity is rebuilt through oral history and performance practice.

There will be public programming throughout the run of the exhibition including artist talks and the unveiling of the youth mural project.

Also taking place on Aug. 10 is a public art unveiling and reception for David Jacob Harder’s Orb sculpture.

There is also a night picnic on Aug. 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Armstrong artists holding anti-racism workshop in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Howling hot summer at Caravan Theatre

Just Posted

Syilx art celebrated at Atlokem (Winfield)

Okanagan artist David Wilson brings together exhibit featuring Barb Marchand, Mariel Belanger, Sheldon Louis, and the Okanagan Indian Band Youth Group

Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

RCMP seek public’s help in both Nakusp and Kelowna to find missing 36 year old

Car crashes into FortisBC pole in Kelowna

Initial reports say a driver could be ‘pinned’ in a vehicle

Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board announces new CEO

This will help OMREB in ‘becoming a stronger, more effective organization,’ said OMREB president

Funds pour in for Vancouver Island man who fell ill on Okanagan vacation

More than $40,000 raised on GoFundMe campaign for coach Clint

100 more fire officials called to fight Eagle Bluff wildfire

If conditions are favourable, firefighters are planning more small-scale hand ignitions

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Alternate parking promoted for Okanagan Rail Trail

Westkal Road lot undergoes upgrades; officials hope signs leading from Kalamalka Road lot will help

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

Summerland orchardist finds joy in the fruits of his labours

Lutz family has been part of Summerland’s agricultural tradition

Half a dozen persons sought in North Okanagan

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Most Read