Symphony reignites Russian classic

OSO presents Peter and the Wolf April 6-8

It’s a classic Russian tale that was born to introduce children to the orchestra.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf in an expanded version by playwright Allison Gregory at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre April 6 at 6:30 p.m., the Kelowna Community Theatre April 7 at 1 and 3 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 8 at 2 p.m.

Peter, the Wolf, and all of the other animals of the story come to life with a wonderful local cast of actors and the OSO. This one hour play celebrates character and music with creative storytelling, humour and movement.

Commissioned in 1936 by the Moscow Central Children’s Theatre, Peter and the Wolf was created to introduce children to the instruments of an orchestra and is now loved by generations of people all over the world.

This adaptation still serves as an active introduction to theatre, but with a twist. Characters are creatively expanded with Buster Keaton-style hilarity and fun, featuring stage direction by Tracy Ross all under the baton of OSO Music Director, Rosemary Thomson.

“This expanded version of Prokofiev’s magical score is so clever and funny. The music is both inviting and infectious,” said Thomson. “Fun for all ages, this show is the perfect way to introduce your family to theatre and the live symphony orchestra.”

Tickets are available through www.okanagansymphony.com/tickets.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Michael Buble announces wife’s pregnancy as Juno Awards get underway in Vancouver

Just Posted

Volunteers clean up discarded needles

A group of 10 volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning up needles across Vernon

Vernon man given 6 month sentence for sex with minors

Sentence served in community; Justice deemed mandatory minimum sentence of one year unconstitutional

Respect Lives Here: Supporting family in Philippines

The first in a series on immigrant employment, featuring people working in the community

Hodge: Let the golf, and music, begin

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says the music industry has a great thing going

Comedy ‘queen’ masks insight in hilarity

Mike Delamont’s God is a Scottish Drag Queen II: The Second Coming rolls through Vernon April 13

Bottle drive held for Kelowna fire victim’s family

Springfield Elementary held a bottle drive today to support the Van Gool family

Canucks rally for solid 4-1 road win over Stars

Markstrom sharp in goal as Vancouver beats Dallas

Michael Buble announces wife’s pregnancy as Juno Awards get underway in Vancouver

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato already have two children

Canada’s Jones beats Sweden’s Hasselborg to win gold at women’s curling worlds

The win capped a perfect 14-0 run for the Winnipeg team

Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide

Mohammadali Darabi was pulled over on Victoria Road last fall and died on-scene

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

B.C. cyclist whips onto podium in New Zealand

Casey Brown wraps up first stop of Crankworx tour sitting in second place overall

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read