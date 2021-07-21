Taco Vino making a comeback in Kelowna

The event will be hosted at the Ford Lincoln dealership at 2250 Enterprise Way

A Mexican-themed wine, cider and spirits tasting event is coming to Kelowna on Oct. 23.

Taco Vino will be hosted at the Kelowna Ford Lincoln dealership on 2250 Enterprise Way. Local Kelowna restaurant El Taquero will provide mexican food and Fresh is Best Salsa Co. from Kamloops. The event will also feature low-rider cars, dancers from Okanagan Mexican Folklore and samples from up to 40 B.C Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival members.

Early bird tickets will be sold from $90 from July 28 to Aug. 28, or until 100 tickets are sold. General admission tickets will then be available for $99 until Oct. 22 or until they are sold out.

“We are honoured to team up with BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festivals again in catering Taco Vino. Event-goers can look forward to being immersed in the Mexican Street Style creations delivered every day at our downtown location as well as off-site catering events by Izzy & his team of Taquero’s,” said Israel Camarillo and Marnie Burnett of El Taquero.

