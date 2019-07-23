Jonny Harris of “Murdoch Mysteries” and Emma Hunter of “The Beaverton” co-hosted the Canadian Screen Awards gala in 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-George Pimentel)

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

It’s a few days before the season 3 premiere of Canadian satirical news series “The Beaverton,” and co-hosts Emma Hunter and Miguel Rivas are mulling over which headlines to cover.

“Just hilarious stuff like children in cages and the Epstein case,” Rivas jests in a phone interview, referring to stories about migrant children at U.S. border facilities and sex trafficking accusations against financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Our message overall is usually that almost anything is on the table, as long as we can have a take that doesn’t come across as unkind or punching down,” adds Hunter.

“We always want to make sure that we’re punching up.”

Season 3, launching Tuesday, is a big one for “The Beaverton.”

Not only is the Toronto-based weekly series moving over to CTV from The Comedy Network — in a plum 10 p.m. ET/PT time-slot after the hit series “The Amazing Race Canada,” no less — it’s also airing simultaneously around the world for international audiences on CTV’s YouTube channel for the first time.

The Canadian Screen Award-nominated show also has a quicker turnaround this season, shooting in front of a live studio audience the night before it airs, giving the feel of a more current and high-paced news environment.

“We absolutely deserve a seat at the table with all the late-night talk shows in the U.S.,” says Hunter, an actress and comedian whose other credits include “Mr. D” and “Royal Canadian Air Farce.”

“Canada hasn’t had one in a long time and we think we absolutely deserve to have an international take on the international things unfolding. So we’re ready, baby.”

Yes, that means “The Beaverton” will not only be covering Canadian news but also global stories.

The co-hosts note there’s already an appetite for the brand outside of North America through TheBeaverton.com satirical news site, which inspired the TV series and seems to have “grown enormously” in popularity, says Rivas.

READ MORE: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and its stars among Canadian Emmy nominees

In an era of outrageous headlines and accusations of so-called “fake news,” it seems the deliberately fake news is thriving.

“Whenever there’s a wildly unpopular government, I’m referencing Donald Trump’s in the States, I won’t quote any real study but I think you could find that civic engagement tends to go way up,” says Rivas, who is also an actor and comedian, with credits including “Baroness von Sketch Show” and “Gary and His Demons.”

“I don’t think people gave a crap about, for instance, a lot of municipal Toronto politics, but then once Rob Ford was elected and started doing his thing, everybody started to be like, ‘Wait a minute, I suddenly care about my ward so much,’” Rivas continues.

“So I think the difficult political climate in the Western world, and specifically in North America, has caused Canadians to pay a lot more attention and care a lot more and get excited and outraged more. And they need something to reflect that and talk about that with and make jokes about stuff — and then enter us. It’s such an amazing opportunity, that people have the appetite for this like they never had before.”

This season will have eight episodes and return for a separate Canadian federal election special on Oct. 18.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Joker,’ Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers pic among TIFF selections
Next story
Simu Liu’s rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel’s kung fu super hero

Just Posted

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Cleaning combustion with hydrogen: UBC Okanagan researchers

Study seeks to uncover benefits of injecting hydrogen into natural gas distribution networks

Kelowna’s first pot shop opening soon

Two recreational cannabis stores to serve Kelowna-area soon

Kelowna Aquajets swim to 11th place finish in U.S. competition

The Kelowna earned 10 medals in the 23 team competition

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

UPDATE: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

It is believed the fires started by a lightning storm

Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

The fires sparked Monday evening

Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Three jurors offer a window into deliberations during the trial

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

UPDATE: Culprit leaves clue for Okanagan RCMP in rainbow crosswalk vandalism

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend, but RCMP may have some evidence

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

Most Read